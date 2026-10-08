The Haryana government had allocated 25 acres in Global City in 2022 for an integrated heli hub, but construction has yet to begin. Another report also suggested that the Haryana CM parks his helicopter at the stadium for a day or two nearly every month.

The report also claimed that the officials said the stadium, a government sports facility under the Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority, remains a convenient option because Gurgaon does not have a state or civil aviation ministry helipad. Parking the helicopter in Delhi would also involve charges.

A parent said children travelling from different parts of Gurgaon were frustrated after reaching the stadium only to find the track closed. A coach also called for a separate location to be identified for helicopter parking.

“For athletes training continuously for competitions, even losing one or two days of practice is a significant loss,” an athlete who trains at the stadium told according to The Times of India.

The incident has renewed concerns among athletes and coaches about the repeated use of the sports facility for VIP helicopter operations. Athletes said the helicopter is parked at the stadium for a day or two nearly every month.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.