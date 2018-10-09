New York: Defending champion Houston and their rivals who lost last year’s World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers, each advanced in the Major League Baseball play-offs with lopsided road triumphs on Monday. George Springer smashed two solo home runs as the Astros routed the Cleveland Indians 11-3 while Manny Machado belted a three-run homer and a run-scoring double to power the Dodgers past the Atlanta Braves 6-2. Houston completed a sweep of Cleveland in the best-of-five American League division series, holding the Tribe to six runs on 13 hits over three games. “It’s awesome, a great day for us as a team,” Springer said. “I’m happy to be heading home.”