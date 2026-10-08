Alex Rodriguez calls for change in Yankees as Derek Jeter remains clueless

Nevertheless, Yankees fans now must wait nearly six months to watch their team play after a disappointing end to their season. While the legends have shared their thoughts, it is now time for the management to make some strong roster decisions.

“They’ve (Rays) had the best team in the league up until this point, and they proved it once again. They played better than the Yankees all season. They played better than the Yankees in this particular series,” Jeter said.

“They beat them like a drum. They beat them in spring training, they beat them during the season, and they swept them in October. Something has to change,” Rodriguez said.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.