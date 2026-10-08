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Alex Rodriguez calls for change in Yankees as Derek Jeter remains clueless

Calls for change grow louder as Yankees' struggles persist

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter
Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter
AFP

Dubai: The New York Yankees’ season ended with another disappointing playoff exit, and franchise legends Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter offered contrasting views on what needs to happen next.

The Yankees were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Rays after 4-3 defeat in Yankee Stadium and finished the series with an underwhelming 3-0 sweep in American League Championship Series (ALCS).

Speaking on the MLB Fox postgame show, Rodriguez called for a change in philosophy rather than simply reshuffling the roster.

“They beat them like a drum. They beat them in spring training, they beat them during the season, and they swept them in October. Something has to change,” Rodriguez said.

“I’m not talking about personnel, but I’m talking about a philosophy.”

Rodriguez pointed to the Yankees’ long-standing approach and questioned whether the organisation is getting enough balance from its roster.

“You’ve won 27 titles,” he said, while making it clear that he was not calling for anyone to lose their job.

He also put the spotlight on general manager Brian Cashman and the people surrounding him.

“Cashman has to surround himself with people that know baseball, that understand baseball, that can value both sides of the ball,” Rodriguez said.

He also highlighted the uncertainty surrounding several positions, particularly with Aaron Judge unavailable.

“Of the nine positions, you don’t know who’s gonna play five positions. First base, second base, third base, centre field, and right field because Judge is out,” he added.

Rodriguez warned that failing to make changes could lead to another similar outcome.

“If something doesn’t change, you’re gonna have the same results. And we’ve been watching the same movie for over a decade and nothing changes,” he said.

Jeter, meanwhile, offered a more straightforward assessment of the Yankees’ defeat but admitted he had no clear answer about what should come next.

“They’ve (Rays) had the best team in the league up until this point, and they proved it once again. They played better than the Yankees all season. They played better than the Yankees in this particular series,” Jeter said.

Asked how he would fix the Yankees, the five-time World Series champion simply replied: “I don’t know.” Jeter continued to reiterate the same words.

Nevertheless, Yankees fans now must wait nearly six months to watch their team play after a disappointing end to their season. While the legends have shared their thoughts, it is now time for the management to make some strong roster decisions.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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