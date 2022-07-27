Birmingham: The long-established Commonwealth Games will be bringing in something new.

The quadrennial event that opens on Thursday in Birmingham will be the first multi-sport international meet to host more medal events for women than for men, and is running in tandem with its largest ever para sport programme.

There’ll be 136 gold medals awarded to women, 134 on offer for men, and 10 in mixed events when the 11-day Commonwealth Games, which started out in 1930 as the British Empire Games, is staged in England for the third time.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce could be lining up for one of them, just weeks after she won the 100 metres at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The 35-year-old Jamaican, a five-time world champion in the 100 metres and three-time Olympic gold medallist, has never claimed an individual gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Jamaica medal sweep

Fraser-Pryce led a medal sweep for Jamaica in the 100 at the world championships in front of Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah. She finished second to Jackson in the 200 with Dina Asher-Smith of Britain taking bronze to prevent a back-to-back sprint sweep for Jamaica.

After finishing off with a silver medal with the Jamaican women’s 4x100-metre relay, Fraser-Pryce posted a message to fans on Facebook: “See you at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham!”

British hope Asher-Smith announced on Wednesday she had withdrawn from the England team due to a hamstring injury. Asher-Smith pulled up midway through the women’s 4x100m relay at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon over the weekend.

“Thankfully I’ve only got a light hamstring strain after pulling up in the 4x1 a few days ago,” she said on Instagram.

“No major issue and nothing to worry about.

“But due to the short turnaround between the end of the worlds and the start of the Commonwealth Games in a few days’ time I’m going to have to withdraw.”

Asher-Smith, 26, finished fourth in the 100m final in Eugene and won a bronze medal in the 200m before suffering her relay setback.

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith, who won the bronze medal in the women's 200 metres in the World Championships, has pulled out of the Commonwealth Games. Image Credit: AFP

She pulled up sharply midway through the third leg but still managed to hand the baton to team-mate Daryll Neita, with the team finishing sixth.

Asher-Smith had intended to race in the 100m and 4x100m relay in Birmingham, but her diagnosis now also casts serious doubt over her participation at next month’s European Championships.

“I was so excited to race in front of a home crowd and all the British fans,” she said.

“It’s going to be such an amazing competition and I know Team England will do you all proud.

“I’m looking forward to representing you all throughout the rest of the summer and wishing the best of luck to all my team-mates.”

Feeling disappointed

The Indian contingent had a setback on the eve of the Games, when Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra withdrew from the team after doctors recommended he focus on rehabilitation for the groin injury he sustained on the way to a silver at the world championships last week.

“Needless to say, I am hurt about not being able to defend my title and missing out on another opportunity to represent the nation,” Chopra said in a statement posted on Twitter. “I am especially disappointed about losing out on the opportunity to be Team India’s flag-bearer at the opening ceremony, an honour I was looking forward to.” Badminton star PV Sindhu will be the flag-bearer for India.

A highlight of the Games is the inclusion of women’s cricket for the first time, and World Cup champion Australia will be seeking to add to its recent dominance.

India's Neeraj Chopra, who won the silver in the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon last week, has been ruled out due to a groin injury.

The Australians are weighing up whether they’ll march in the opening ceremony, which is the night before their big opening match against India.

The opening ceremony concludes at 10.30pm and their first match Friday starts at 11am, with a significant crowd expected at Edgbaston.

Australia's priority

Australia coach Shelley Nitschke on Tuesday said the team’s priority was continuing its winning run in the big events.

“(There) is big motivation. It is the first one,” she said. “We are really keen to put our best foot forward and, hopefully, add a gold medal to the mix.”

A medal is also the main target for India, runners-up to Australia at the last T20 World Cup.

“This tournament is very important for us,” India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said. “This time we’re playing for medals. We’ve grown (up) watching these… and this time we’re glad we’re also getting opportunities to be part of this big event.”

In swimming, English champion Adam Peaty will be seeking a third Commonwealth Games gold medal in the 100 breaststroke when he returns to the pool after a fractured bone in his foot forced him out of the World Aquatic Championships at Budapest in June.

Star-studded rooster

The world record holder and Olympic champion is among a star-studded roster of swimmers from the Commonwealth in attendance.

Australia is expected to lead the way in the six-day meet starting on Friday. The Australians placed second on the medal tally in the World Championships last month and will be strengthened by the return of Tokyo Olympic stars Emma McKeon and Ariarne Titmus.

But Australia will be without top-ranked backstroker Isaac Cooper, who was sent home from a recent training camp in France for disciplinary reasons including the misuse of medication.

Like all major events in the Covid-19 pandemic, there’ll be athletes among the roughly 5,000 attending from 72 nations or territories who’ll be impacted by the coronavirus.

Commonwealth Games medical adviser Dr. Peter Harcourt said about a dozen athletes a day had tested positive after arriving at the village from the 1,200-1,400 daily tests.