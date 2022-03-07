1 of 18
Harley-Davidson is an iconic American motorcycle brand that has been popular worldwide for more than 115 years. The designs and engines make the bikes style statements. There are Harley-Davidson Owners Groups (HOG) in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, who live the passion for these magnificent machines. Here’s what they say about their passion and the biking community.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
2 of 18
Harley-Davidson bikers in Dubai go on rides twice a week. The rides take them to the Northern Emirates, Hatta, Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah and other places in the UAE. The groups also go on adventures and host parties.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
3 of 18
Harley-Davidson bikers of Dubai assemble near Sheikh Zayed Road. After a briefing, they hit the road for a long ride.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
4 of 18
Simon Walter, Director, Harley Owners Group Dubai: “The owners group is one community, no matter how skilled you are, or if you are new, we come together for a weekend, we ride, we all go home.”
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
5 of 18
Gabrielle Bou Rached, Director of Harley-Davidson Owners Group Abu Dhabi and president of Harley-Davidson Owners GCC Council, says: “You need something different, you need something to spice up your life, to make you love life and discover new things...I don’t think it’s easy to explain unless you have been on a bike and the feeling you get when you are on the open road.”
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 18
Shuja Jashanmal, Safety Officer, HOG Dubai: “I ride to meditate. It gives me a great sense of peace and calm. You meditate by not thinking about work, not thinking about the challenges…Six-eight hours that I’m on the road, I’m just thinking about only riding. It’s really really peaceful and serene.”
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
7 of 18
Assistant Director Dax Barganza, Head Road Captain Anand Rodrigues and other officials of Harley Owners Group Dubai, who help the bikers ride safely during their trips. Discipline is at the core of the Harley community: no racing and no stunts; just enjoy the ride. All bikers have to adhere to the rules strictly.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
8 of 18
Jonathan Steyn, General Manager, Harley-Davidson, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, says: “We [the dealership] supports the Harley Owners Group. We also support a number of charities as well. Anything to make the UAE a better place, they [the Harley owners] jump onboard.”
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
9 of 18
Jose John, Activity Officer, HOG Dubai: “We organise rides for causes, like breast cancer awareness, for prostate cancer and so on. We also arrange rides for major events like the Dubai Air Show.”
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
10 of 18
Dubai Harley riders catch up with each other before going on a Sunday ride. The camaraderie in the community is infectious.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
11 of 18
Sujit George, Activity Officer, HOG Dubai: “It [the Harley community] is beyond a family, I’m so happy to ride with them. The roads are never ending. And I tell how happy I am when we ride together.”
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
12 of 18
Dino Varghese, HOG Dubai: “Harley gave me all the reasons to pursue my passion. The biggest surprise was the community, the Harley Owners Group, which is beyond friends. It’s like a family.”
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
13 of 18
Richa Toutchang (left), Harley-Davidson Owners Group, Dubai: “When you see a person riding a Harley, people admire because they know what goes behind that to ride that beast… So when you see a person riding a Harley you say wow to that person’s personality.”
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
14 of 18
Bassem Farah, Assistant Road Captain, Harley-Davidson Owners Group, Dubai. Harley bikers in the UAE come from varied cultures, backgrounds and nationalities. A shared passion for riding Harleys brings them together. They take immense pride in owning Harleys and find time for rides every week.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
15 of 18
Dubai Harley bikers pose for camera at Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, ahead of their ride to Ajman. A shared passion of Harley-Davidson bring them together, and they ride for the sheer joy of riding a Harley.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
16 of 18
Suresh of HOG Dubai gets ready to take to the road with the Harley-Davidson Owners Group, Dubai, before the ride to Ajman.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
17 of 18
Dubai Harley bikers set off on a trip to Ajman. They say the sceneries in the UAE are amazing. “We are really, really blessed here. We got the desert, we got the mountains, we got the sea, and we’ve got the sun. So you get everything in one day. You can do [ride] it from coast to coast. We are spoilt for choice,” Walter says.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
18 of 18
Away, they go. “It’s just enthusiasm, and looking out for each other, enjoying the weekends together, going for rides, looking out for some new routes, enjoying the weather, enjoying the country, enjoying the camaraderie. It’s really, really awesome,” Walter adds.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News