From cruise ship hotels and tents to winter wonderlands and beach parks, Qatar is readying facilities to welcome a million visitors for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Apart from accommodations for football fans, Qatar is focussed on creating top-notch entertainment and shopping avenues for these visitors.

The World Cup will be a major tourism boost for the country and a catalyst towards Qatar’s goal of welcoming six million tourists each year by 2030. Qatar, which expects about 500 shuttle flights a day as well as hundreds more charter flights and private jets, will host the tournament with about 1.2 million visitors from November 20 to December 18.

Matar, Qatar’s company for Airports Operation and Management, said Passenger Overflow spaces outside of Hamad International Airport and Doha International Airport, will allow passengers to enjoy football festivities and live entertainment, while providing storage space for luggage and carry-ons as they wait to enter the airport.

Qatar Tourism, in a statement released on Sunday, revealed the latest list of attractions and hotels opening up ahead of the tournament. The official announcements were made by the tourism department last week, along with Qatar Airways.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism, Berthold Trenkel, said: “2022 has been an extraordinary year in Qatar with so many major new hotel and tourism openings. From shopping malls to beach clubs, museums to theme parks, there are now activities and experiences in Qatar for every type of traveller, from every nation, and to suit every budget. With more than one million fans expected to visit for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, we’re proud to be able to offer a true breadth of experiences and entertainment beyond our stadiums, fan festivals and matches.”

New hotels, resorts launched

Fuwairit Kite Beach

The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island

Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha

The Outpost Al Barari

Rixos Qetaifan Island North Doha

Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay

Waldorf Astoria Doha Lusail

The Ned Doha

The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort

Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha

Rosewood Doha

Katara Hills LXR Hotels

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som

DoubleTree by Hilton Doha Downtown

Pullman Doha West Bay

Banyan Tree Doha

Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas

FIFA and Qatar Airways

The FIFA experience, Qatar Airways officials said, begins with the flight experience. Qatar Airways is the official travel partner for the World Cup, and they have a ‘FIFA Onboarding Experience’ for fans. The football-inspired cabin includes FIFA limited edition amenity kits, souvenir cushions, headphones, dining menus and football jersey-styled loungewear. The airline will also have themed gifts and toys for children travelling for the tournament.

The airline will livestream all FIFA World Cup Qatar matches, which passengers can enjoy for free, on their in-flight entertainment system.

Qatar Airways Sky House, activation booths

This is a pavilion at Al Bidda Park, which will include two lounge areas and interactive activities such as face painting, Qverse experience, Swing the World, foosball, and the Neymar challenge. Qatar Airways House located in the Hyatt Regency Oryx Hotel, will feature live match streaming, conferences, events, along with an introduction to the country’s culture.

The airline will have activation booths in each of the stadiums and in the Corniche. These booths include virtual football games starring Neymar, face painting and giveaways.

Free passenger relaxation areas

Qatar Airways has withdrawn flights from 18 destinations to make space at Hamad International Airport for airlines carrying fans to next month’s soccer World Cup, the company’s CEO said in September, Reuters reported.

Lusail Boulevard is set to open in time for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - with a three-day family friendly festival Image Credit: Supplied/Qatar Tourism Qetaifan Island North will feature luxurious hotels, beach clubs, gardens, pedestrian-friendly streets, distinct neighbourhoods and a waterpark with 36 rides that will set to open in 2023. Guests will experience an adrenaline rush at "The Icon Tower" zone in the waterpark, which features an 85-metre-high slide set to become the highest in the world Image Credit: Supplied/Qatar Tourism Also newly opened in October is the Makani Beach Club, which is The Four Seasons Hotel Doha's new lively seafront lounge Image Credit: Supplied/Qatar Tourism

Entertainment, shopping

Al Maha Island is a major entertainment venue opening soon which will feature high-end dining options, Lusail Winter Wonderland, where fans can relax on the beach while enjoying festive games, rides, live entertainment and food and drink, and Al Maha Drive, a unique driveway experience reserved only for supercars and classic cars.

A three-day family friendly festival will run from November 3 to 5 at the open-air, climate-controlled Lusail Boulevard, yet another new launch, featuring headline concerts, shows and DJs.

For high-end shopping, prestigious Parisian department store Printemps at the Doha Oasis will be the place to go. It is set to be the largest luxury department store in the region.

Beaches, parks, museums

Early November will see the highly anticipated launch of Qatar Tourism’s West Bay North Beach Project, which will include an affordable public beach, and two beach clubs.

Other theme parks that await fans include the Quest Doha launched in 2021 with over 30 rides including the world’s tallest indoor rollercoaster, and the world’s tallest indoor shot and drop tower. The Desert Falls Water and Adventure Park, one of the largest theme parks in the Middle East, opened with 28 slides and rides.