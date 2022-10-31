Qatar World Cup 2022 kits reviewed and rated ahead of big kick off!
Unique designs from Brazil, England, France, Japan and more as tournament approaches
1 of 10
1: Brazil - There is no other kit that is as iconic than Brazil's yellow. The yellow is officially called 'dynamic yellow' and you can be sure that is how the team will play at the tournament, dynamically! 9 out of 10.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 10
2: France - The defending champions will have to rock up in style and while their blue home kit is nothing to be scoffed at, the white away strip takes your breath away. 8 out of 10.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 10
3. England - England's home kit may be a disaster, but the away certainly isn't. A complete contrast to the home strip, this is a retro classic that rolls back the years for England fans who would almost certainly rather their side wear this throughout their stay in Qatar. 8 out of 10.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 10
4: Japan - This home kit is very nice indeed, there is more red and blue here, but it works, and the blue is the winning factor. 8 out of 10.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 10
5: Croatia - There's only so much you can do with a white shirt and red squares. But this is smart. 7 out of 10.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 10
6: Ecuador - From the yellow of their home kit to the blue of their away strip, it's pretty much one extreme to another but Marathon deserve a pat on the back for their efforts here. 7 out of 10.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 10
7: Denmark - The shirt is nice and simple. Red, a little bit of a pattern. 6 out of 10.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 10
8: Netherlands - They are synonymous with the colour orange and that will never change but there's only so much you can do with orange. This is brighter and looks very eye catching. 6 out of 10.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 10
9: Belgium - It's red, it's black, and that's Belgium. Adidas have seemingly had a bit of fun with this one however, and decided to include some flames on the sleeves. 6 out of 10.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 10
10: Mexico - This is a very brave and bold kit. Some will either love it or hate it. The two-colour scheme on the shirt is smart but it will look odd with green shorts. 6 out of 10.
Image Credit: Supplied