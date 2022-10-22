Poland’s Robert Lewandowski said they have been handed a difficult group alongside Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia at the World Cup in Qatar but he believes they can progress.

The Polish side failed to get out of their group four years ago in Russia and Barcelona striker Lewandowski is keen to avoid a similar outcome.

“The pressure that comes with the expectations of our fans and the nation as a whole is massive and I’m well aware of it. I have to and want to feel motivated to show them what I can do on the football pitch,” Lewandowski told the FIFA website.

“Although that’s not always easy, I don’t want to complain about it. I must always find a solution and try to give my best.” The 34-year-old said Argentina were one of the favourites to win the title and Mexico were always dangerous in major tournaments.

“With an absolute legend like Leo Messi as their figurehead, there’s no doubt that’ll be our toughest match. It’ll be great to take on such a great side with such talented players,” Lewandowski added.

“Mexico fights all the way to the final whistle and never gives up. They have a combination of youth and experience, and we’re well aware of that.” Lewandowski, who netted nine times in qualifying, will be Poland’s main attacking threat but the former Bayern Munich frontman said there was more to his game than goals.

“Many people look at my stats and assume that if I scored then I played well, and if I didn’t then I played badly, but I’m well aware that that’s not always the case. It doesn’t worry me,” he added.