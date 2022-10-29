Copy of 2022-10-25T200051Z_1759271878_UP1EIAP1JLDCN_RTRMADP_3_SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SLB-JUV-REPORT-1667025994572
Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic. Image Credit: REUTERS

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic will miss today’s Serie A match at Lecce as he has failed to recover from a groin strain, manager Massimiliano Allegri said and he could be a doubt for the World Cup in Qatar next month.

The 22-year-old Serbian was substituted after 70 minutes in the 4-3 defeat by Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Groin strain

“Dusan Vlahovic will not be available as he didn’t recover from an adductor/groin strain,” Allegri told reporters.

Vlahovic has been vital for Juventus this season, scoring six goals and one assist in 10 Serie A appearances.

Manuel Locatelli will also be absent due to personal reasons, along with Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba.