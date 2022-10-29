Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic will miss today’s Serie A match at Lecce as he has failed to recover from a groin strain, manager Massimiliano Allegri said and he could be a doubt for the World Cup in Qatar next month.
The 22-year-old Serbian was substituted after 70 minutes in the 4-3 defeat by Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Groin strain
“Dusan Vlahovic will not be available as he didn’t recover from an adductor/groin strain,” Allegri told reporters.
Vlahovic has been vital for Juventus this season, scoring six goals and one assist in 10 Serie A appearances.
Manuel Locatelli will also be absent due to personal reasons, along with Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba.