Dubai: Football fans were left baffled ahead of the Belgium versus Morocco FIFA World Cup Group F clash at the Al-Thumama stadium today as Morocco’s goalkeeper was substituted before kick-off - despite lining up for the national anthem.
Yassine Bounou, who plays for Sevilla in La Liga, was named in the starting 11 to face the Red Devils and he lined up with his team-mates as the North Africans sang their national anthem.
He was then seen shaking hands with the Belgium players as usual but was then substituted for Munir Mohand Mohamedi El Kajoui.
Short delay
There was a short delay to kick off as the replacement, wearing the number 12 jersey, took his place in goal with no sign of Bounou.
After the national anthem Bounou went to speak to his manager Walid Regragui and indicated he had an issue with his eyes and was then substituted which explains the confusion and last-minute switch.