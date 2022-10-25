Conor Coady is being tipped for a starting role for England at the World Cup next month in Qatar having impressed for Everton since his switch in the summer from Wolves.
The 29-year-old has formed a formidable partnership at centre back with fellow new arrival James Tarkowski. The due have forged one of the strongest defensive pairings in the Premier League and Coady is now the favourite to start at the back for Gareth Southgate.
Coady has been key in Everton’s strong start to the new season and his calming presence at the back has allowed the likes of Alex Iwobi and Demari Gray to be braver on the ball in midfield and it has paid dividends. Last weekend Everton tore Crystal Palace apart at Goodison Park.
3-0 winners
The Toffees ran out comfortable 3-0 winners and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was largely untroubled during the match thanks to Coady and Tarkowsi.
Coady, whose time at Molineux came to a surprise end this summer, will be a key man for Southgate at the World Cup. The former Liverpool academy player was aware he needed to play regularly to stand any chance of making Southgate’s squad and at Everton he has inherited the captain’s armband from Seamus Coleman.
Coady has been selected for every England squad since September 2020, including last year’s European Championships. He came ever so close to lifting the trophy but ultimately Italy won the final on penalties.