Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Saudi Arabia after their historic 2-1 win over Argentina in the FIFA Qatar World Cup Group C match at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Tuesday.
“A well-deserved victory… Excellent performance… An Arab joy. Congratulations to the Saudi team who made us happy,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, joined in congratulating Saudi Arabia for their greatest win.
“Congratulations to Al Akhdar ... Congratulations to Saudi Arabia ... Congratulations to all Arabs,” Sheikh Hamdan Tweeted.
Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1. Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al Dawsari scored at the beginning of the second half bringing his team to a 2-1 lead.
It was only Saudi Arabia’s sixth appearance in football’s biggest tournament, while the Argentina made their 18th showing, having won the tournament twice: In 1978 and 1986.
Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said: “We congratulate the Saudi national team for their victory today, and the heroic performance in their first match in the World Cup. Saudi green spread joy among all Arabs and Gulf people. We wish the team all the success in their journey in the World Cup.”
Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “Congratulations to the Saudi national team for this honourable performance ... Congratulations for this well-deserved victory ... Congratulations to all Arabs.”