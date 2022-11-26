It was two years ago, on November 25, 2020, when football great Diego Maradona died at age 60. On Friday, FIFA honoured the iconic player with rich tributes during the on-going Qatar World Cup.
The Argentine striker was widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. He was one of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award — with the other being Pele of Brazil.
He played 490 official club games.
During his 21-year professional career, he scored 259 goals
For Argentina, he played 91 games and scored 34 goals.
An Internet poll conducted by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) named Maradona the top player of the 20th Century.
He died on November 25, 2020 in Tigre, Buenos Aires).
Having been the only man to register 5 goals and 5 assists in one World Cup, he is adored by millions of fans.
His distinct game style — full of passion and leadership, marked by awesome passes — is well-known among his millions of followers worldwide.
One of the highest-paid soccer players in history, Maradona led his country to victory in the 1986 FIFA World Cup. Maradona also coached clubs in Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, and the Argentina national soccer team.
In 2019, he was appointed coach of Argentina's Gimnasia de La Plata, a position he held until his death on November 25, 2020, of cardiac arrest at his house in Lanus, Argentina.
In 2000, he was voted the Player of the 20th Century 2000 after a massive public vote, while Pele was handed a separate award by FIFA.
For the 1978 World Cup, Maradona was left off the Argentine squad on home soil by coach César Luis Menotti who felt he was too young at age 17.
He drew a record 53 fouls and scored "The Goal of the Century" in it. He captained Argentina to glory. Has any individual ever had a better World Cup?