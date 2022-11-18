The waiting is almost over. The most anticipated FIFA World Cup in history is just two days away from kicking off. The 2022 tournament in Qatar will start at Al Khor's Al-Bayt Stadium on Sunday November 20 and will end 28 days later at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha on 18 December.
32 teams will be competing in the tournament which will be played out in 64 matches. The teams includes the hosts Qatar, the current World Cup holders France and the five-time champions Brazil who are many people's favourites to win it this time.
Messi and Ronaldo's last chance
Argentina will also be fancying their chances and will be relying on their superstar Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old Paris Saint Germain attacker says he will be playing in his last finals and will want to go out on a bang. But so too will Portugal's 37-year-old icon Cristiano Ronaldo. England have a good chance but only if captain Harry Kane has his shooting boots on and of course you can never write off the Germans.
Who will get their hands on the famous gold trophy this time and who are the dark horses? Senegal were a good outside bet but their chances have taken a huge knock what with the news that star man Sadio Mane will miss the tournament due to injury.
With plenty to discuss the Gulf News football experts get stuck in and give their predictions for the showpiece event.