Stock Doha Qatar skyline
Several national teams will be based in Doha during the Qatar World Cup from November. Image Credit: Bloomberg

The Qatar World Cup kick off on 20 November which is just days away and the excitment is growing. All of the World Cup stadiums are within an hour of one another making it a manageable affair for teams and fans alike.

But if you were wondering where the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Robert Lewandowski and all of the other biggest stars on the planet will be staying during the tournament well here is your answer.

Base camps

State-of-the-art facilities have been arranged for all teams during the World Cup. The locations for the team base camps - which combine a specialised training location with a hotel - have been finalised with 24 out of the 32 teams staying within a 10-km radius of each other in Doha. This is sure to enhance the event’s thrilling atmosphere and will delight both local and international fans.

Eight teams, including England, Germany, Belgium, and Portugal, have opted to be headquartered further from Doha.

Gareth Southgate's side - who made it to the semi-final in the last World Cup - will stay at the Souq Al-Wakra hotel where authorities plan to close off a section of the nearby public beach to ensure the privacy and the comfort of the players.

Spain and Argentina will stay at Qatar University while the Al-Rayan Hotel will host Iran. Australia will be at the state-of-the-art Aspire Academy, which offers plenty of training facilities.

Here is a group-by-group look of all the locations of all the teams competing in Qatar.

GROUP A

Qatar: Al Aziziyah Boutique Hotel

Ecuador: Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha

Senegal: Duhail Handball Sports Hall

Netherlands: The St. Regis Doha

GROUP B

England: Souq Al Wakra Hotel Qatar by Tivoli

Iran: Al Rayyan Hotel Doha Curio Collection by Hilton

USA: Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl – Doha

Wales: Delta Hotels City Centre Doha

GROUP C

Argentina: Qatar University Hostel 1

Saudi Arabia: Sealine Beach, a Murwab Resort

Mexico: Simaisma, A Murwab Resort

Poland: Ezdan Palace Hotel

GROUP D

France: Al Messila – A Luxury Collection Resort and Spa, Doha

Australia: New Aspire Academy Athlete Accommodation

Denmark: Retaj Salwa Resort and Spa

Tunisia: Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach

GROUP E

Spain: Qatar University Hostel 2

Costa Rica: dusitD2 Salwa Doha

Germany: Zulal Wellness Resort

Japan: Radisson Blu Hotel Doha

GROUP F

Belgium: Hilton Salwa Beach Resort and Villas

Canada: Century Premier Hotel Lusail

Morocco: Wyndham Doha West Bay

Croatia: Hilton Doha

GROUP G

Brazil: The Westin Doha Hotel and Spa

Serbia: Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha

Switzerland: Le Royal Meridien, Doha

Cameroon: Banyan Tree Doha at La Cigale Mushaireb

GROUP H

Portugal: Al Samriya Autograph Collection Hotel

Ghana: Double Tree by Hilton Doha – Al Sadd

Uruguay: Pullman Doha West Bay

South Korea: Le Meridien City Centre Doha