The Qatar World Cup kick off on 20 November which is just days away and the excitment is growing. All of the World Cup stadiums are within an hour of one another making it a manageable affair for teams and fans alike.
But if you were wondering where the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Robert Lewandowski and all of the other biggest stars on the planet will be staying during the tournament well here is your answer.
Base camps
State-of-the-art facilities have been arranged for all teams during the World Cup. The locations for the team base camps - which combine a specialised training location with a hotel - have been finalised with 24 out of the 32 teams staying within a 10-km radius of each other in Doha. This is sure to enhance the event’s thrilling atmosphere and will delight both local and international fans.
Eight teams, including England, Germany, Belgium, and Portugal, have opted to be headquartered further from Doha.
Gareth Southgate's side - who made it to the semi-final in the last World Cup - will stay at the Souq Al-Wakra hotel where authorities plan to close off a section of the nearby public beach to ensure the privacy and the comfort of the players.
Spain and Argentina will stay at Qatar University while the Al-Rayan Hotel will host Iran. Australia will be at the state-of-the-art Aspire Academy, which offers plenty of training facilities.
Here is a group-by-group look of all the locations of all the teams competing in Qatar.
GROUP A
Qatar: Al Aziziyah Boutique Hotel
Ecuador: Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha
Senegal: Duhail Handball Sports Hall
Netherlands: The St. Regis Doha
GROUP B
England: Souq Al Wakra Hotel Qatar by Tivoli
Iran: Al Rayyan Hotel Doha Curio Collection by Hilton
USA: Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl – Doha
Wales: Delta Hotels City Centre Doha
GROUP C
Argentina: Qatar University Hostel 1
Saudi Arabia: Sealine Beach, a Murwab Resort
Mexico: Simaisma, A Murwab Resort
Poland: Ezdan Palace Hotel
GROUP D
France: Al Messila – A Luxury Collection Resort and Spa, Doha
Australia: New Aspire Academy Athlete Accommodation
Denmark: Retaj Salwa Resort and Spa
Tunisia: Wyndham Grand Doha West Bay Beach
GROUP E
Spain: Qatar University Hostel 2
Costa Rica: dusitD2 Salwa Doha
Germany: Zulal Wellness Resort
Japan: Radisson Blu Hotel Doha
GROUP F
Belgium: Hilton Salwa Beach Resort and Villas
Canada: Century Premier Hotel Lusail
Morocco: Wyndham Doha West Bay
Croatia: Hilton Doha
GROUP G
Brazil: The Westin Doha Hotel and Spa
Serbia: Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha
Switzerland: Le Royal Meridien, Doha
Cameroon: Banyan Tree Doha at La Cigale Mushaireb
GROUP H
Portugal: Al Samriya Autograph Collection Hotel
Ghana: Double Tree by Hilton Doha – Al Sadd
Uruguay: Pullman Doha West Bay
South Korea: Le Meridien City Centre Doha