Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 soccer World Cup, The Times reported.
Ukraine would host one of the groups in the tournament under the plan which is understood to have been sanctioned by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the governments of Spain and Portugal, The Times said.
New partnership
The new partnership is due to be announced by Spain and Portugal soccer chiefs during a news conference at European governing body UEFA’s headquarters tomorrow, the report added.
The 2022 World Cup will begin on November 20 in Qatar, while the 2026 edition will be played in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.