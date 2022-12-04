1 of 10
England's midfielder Jordan Henderson (C) celebrates with forward Harry Kane (R), midfielder Jude Bellingham (L) and forward Bukayo Saka (back) after he scored his team's first goal during the Qatar World Cup round of 16 match against Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha.
Image Credit: AFP
Senegal's forward Krepin Diatta (front L) and defender Youssouf Sabaly (R) fight for the ball with England's forward Phil Foden (rear L) and midfielder Jude Bellingham (C) during the Qatar World Cup round of 16 match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha.
Image Credit: AFP
England supporters dressed in lion costumes wait for the start of the Qatar World Cup round of 16 match with Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha.
Image Credit: AFP
Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy eyes the ball as he jumps to stop it during the Qatar World Cup round of 16 match against England at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha.
Image Credit: AFP
England's forward Harry Kane celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Qatar World Cup round of 16 match against Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha.
Image Credit: AFP
Supporters of Senegal, one with a mask of a lion, wait on the stands ahead of the Qatar World Cup round of 16 match between England and Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha.
Image Credit: AFP
Poland's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (top), France's defender Raphael Varane (C) and Poland's defender Matthew Cash (bottom) fall after a collision during the Qatar World Cup round of 16 match at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.
Image Credit: AFP
France's forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Qatar World Cup round of 16 match against Poland at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.
Image Credit: AFP
France's forward Olivier Giroud kicks the ball during the Qatar World Cup round of 16 match against Poland at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.
Image Credit: AFP
France's Olivier Giroud celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Qatar World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Poland, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Image Credit: AP