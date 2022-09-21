SaintDenis: Just two months before France begin their defence of the World Cup, the mood around the team is in stark contrast to the celebrations that followed their win over Croatia in the 2018 final.
The clouds have been gathering over coach Didier Deschamps and his squad as key players including Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté struggle with injuries and personal problems.
Image rights
Meanwhile the French Football Federation (FFF) is locked in a row over image rights with its biggest stars while its president Noel Le Graet, faced claims of sexual harassment.
Kylian Mbappe refused to participate in a team photo and sponsor activities scheduled because he did not want to endorse some brands, including fast food chains and betting companies, that are under contract with the national team.
It all threatens to derail France’s campaign in Qatar.