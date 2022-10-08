Cristiano Ronaldo will plan to leave Manchester United and sign for a new club after returning from the Qatar World Cup with Bayern Munich being a possible new destination.

The striker has been intent on departing United for the past four months after his high-profile return from Juventus last year did not go to plan.

Even though he was the club’s top scorer with 24 goals across all competitions last season, United’s collective form nosedived, and they finished a distant sixth in the Premier League.

Ronaldo is focusing on his preparation for the tournament now but will seek to find a new club when the showpiece comes to a conclusion. A move in the January transfer window seems likely.

Be patient

Meanwhile, former United forward Wayne Rooney urged Ronaldo to remain patient and make the most of the opportunities that come his way as the Portugal international looks to work his way.

Ronaldo, in his second spell at United, has started only one league game this season though manager Erik ten Hag said he still featured in his plans for the season.

Rooney, who played with Ronaldo at United between 2004-2009, said the 37-year-old will be finding his lack of game time hard to swallow.

“The manager’s obviously gone a different way in terms of how they’re playing and been successful,” Rooney, who now manages Major League Soccer side DC United, told reporters.

Great player

“Cristiano ... him and (Lionel) Messi are two of the greatest players to ever play the game, but ultimately time catches up with us all. He’s obviously not the player he was when he was 22 or 23, for instance. It’s a tough one for him.

“Knowing him, it’ll be very difficult for him to sit on the bench ... I’m sure if he stays patient, his chance will come and, again, it’s then obviously him taking those chances and trying to force his way back in.”