Scottish Premiership side Rangers and Wales national team will be without midfielder Tom Lawrence until after the Qatar World Cup due to a new injury, Rangers coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst said.
Lawrence was recovering from the injury suffered in a league match against Ross County in August but sustained a new one in training this week, the coach said.
Long term
"We have to wait (to see) how long he will be out but I think it is going to be longer term," van Bronckhorst said ahead of Rangers' Champions League clash at Liverpool today.
He added Lawrence would likely need months, not weeks, to recover.
"We are still diagnosing his injury but I don't think we will have him back before the World Cup," he said.