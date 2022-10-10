Zurich: Dubai Harbour in the United Arab Emirates and Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro are among six locations worldwide revealed Monday by FIFA to hold fan festivals during the World Cup in Qatar.
Mexico City's Plaza de la Republica, Anhangabau Valley in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and downtown nightclub venues in London and Seoul, South Korea, also will host official game viewing parties and music events.
Entry to some events will be free and some will have an entry charge, FIFA said in a statement.
FIFA also revealed more details of music events planned in Qatar during the November 20-Decemeber18 tournament. The electronic music festival Aravia will be staged at Al Wakrah in Doha, though ticket prices were not given.