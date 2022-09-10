Football fans from across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) became the first visitors to Qatar’s intricately designed Lusail Stadium yesterday, which officially opened its doors to stage the Lusail Super Cup 2022.
Fans cheered a showdown between Saudi Professional League champions Al Hilal SFC and Egyptian Premier League winners Zamalek SC which ended with victorious win for Al Hilal on penalties at the new 80,000-seater venue. The stadium is one of the largest in the region and will host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final this December. At the start of the match, fans were treated to a spectacular set from inimitable Egyptian music artist Amr Diab.
The stadium is set in the smart city of Lusail, which is deemed Qatar’s largest sustainable real estate development, spanning 38km and four islands. It boasts twenty-two internationally ranked hotels and nineteen multi-purpose districts, which are designed for everything from living to working to entertaining.
Tram network
Visitors can contribute to zero carbon travel to and around the city with Lusail’s new tram network, and 76km of planned cycle and pedestrian tracks. What’s more, it is easily accessible by the Doha Metro (the Red line).
Commenting on the visitor experience, Maryam Al Maslmani, Public Relations & Communication Department at Qatar Tourism, said: “Lusail city is a treat for visitors, with the striking architecture that marks its horizons and the open spaces that offer a retreat from the city. We are thrilled that our visitors from the region can get a sneak peak at what Qatar has to offer and gear up for even more adventure and beautiful sightings later this year.”
Infrastructure and hospitality developments continue to take place at a rapid pace in Qatar, and are set to continue beyond the mega sporting event of this year as Qatar Tourism works toward its longer term strategy of attracting six million visitors by 2030.