Doha: Qatar Airways has ramped up its all-inclusive Fifa World Cup packages to help fans secure their place in the event.
The additional packages include match tickets, flights and accommodation throughout the course of the tournament, allowing football fans to book their seats and follow their favourite team during the tournament.
The airline had originally launched these packages in September 2021 to cater to millions of anticipating fans, and now with a little over 100 days to go until the mega event, a worldwide demand for match tickets has risen.
Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said: “We anticipate unprecedented demand throughout the tournament, and as part of our agreement with Fifa, fans from around the globe can rely on us to enjoy this once in-a-lifetime journey from start to finish. The fan travel packages will guarantee passengers a remarkable bucket-list trip and seamless travel experience.”
The tournament will be held across eight stadiums.
Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 150 destinations worldwide.