Doha: With goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand likely to be sidelined after a scary injury in Iran’s World Cup opener, backup Hossein Hosseini has a tall task against Wales and star Gareth Bale.

Iran, in last place in Group B after a 6-2 loss to England, faces Wales on Friday at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Hosseini has already faced a daunting opponent in Qatar, taking over when Beiranvand was stretchered off in the first half of the tournament-opening loss on Monday before England had opened the scoring.

Concussion protocol

Beiranvand was allowed to continue playing by Iran’s training staff after a collision with a teammate, but later collapsed to the field and was taken to a local hospital.

Iran was not commenting on his status, except to say that he had a nose injury, he was back with the team and he had undergone tests.

The injury called attention to FIFA’s concussion protocol. If it is determined that Beiranvand had a concussion, he’d be ruled out under FIFA’s return-to-play rules.

Iran's Hossein Hosseini and Morteza Pouraliganji react after England's Jack Grealish scored their sixth goal. Image Credit: Reuters

Iran head coach Carlos Quieroz was pragmatic following the rout.

“We win or learn. We had the privilege to learn a lot of things with the English team,” he said. “And I will say in conclusion that we’re much better prepared now to play against Wales.”

Injuries and fitness

Bale converted on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to earn Wales a 1-1 draw with the United States in their opener.

The draw gave Wales a point in their first World Cup match since 1958 and a shot at the knockout round within reach. Bale, who played for Major League Soccer’s LAFC this past season, now has 41 goals in 109 international appearances.

Bale struggled with injuries and fitness for most of the year, but scored on a header for LAFC in the MLS Cup championship earlier this month. LAFC won on a penalty shoot-out after a 3-3 draw with Philadelphia.

He is not Wales’ only threat. Kieffer Moore, a striker for Bournemouth, could make his first World Cup start. Moore was a second-half sub against the United States and immediately made an impact.

“He made a massive difference for us,” Wales head coach Rob Page said.