Doha: Brazil star Neymar hinted he might quit international football on Friday, saying he could not "100 per cent" guarantee he would play for the national team again.
Speaking after Brazil's upset World Cup quarter-final defeat in Qatar, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar suggested could step away.
"I am not closing any doors on the national team but I am also not guaranteeing 100 per cent that I will return," said Neymar, 30.
"I need to think a bit more about this, about what is the right thing for me and for the national team."