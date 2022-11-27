Lionel Messi, we’ve been expecting you. The Argentina captain may have been a trifle late, but not too late to revive his country’s foundering fortunes at the Qatar World Cup.

The Messi moment at the Lusail Stadium arrived 62 minutes into the game on Saturday (November 26). By then the blue and white army of supporters had shouted themselves hoarse for a moment of brilliance to quell Mexico.

It duly arrived, wrapped in nonchalance and sprinkled with star dust. A goal out of thin air. That’s what magicians do. That’s what Messi does. There wasn’t sniff of a chance, yet the goal materialised.

Tiny gap

It had a familiar ring. The left foot briefly rose to control the cross from Angel Di Maria. The unmarked Messi was at the top of the D confronted by three sets of legs, maybe a pass would be a better option. No, not for Messi. He’s no ordinary mortal. For a fleeting moment a tiny gap occurred and Messi threaded a raking drive through it past the despairing dive of goalie Guillermo Ochoa.

Pandemonium erupted in stands. The cavernous stadium roared in appreciation of a maestro’s work. The sea of Argentina supporters found their voice and Messi skipped towards the throngs behind the Mexican goal before he was smothered by his teammates.

When Messi emerged from the scrum, there were tears in eyes. Tears of joy, tears of relief. He blew kisses into the crowd before trudging back.

In 26 years, no Argentine goal was celebrated with such gusto. It was a goal celebrated around the world, but no more than in the squares of Buenos Aires. For it raised visions of an end to their World Cup drought.

A similar strike in the Copa America final brought some succour. But the World Cup is the stratosphere of football. And Argentina was gasping to survive. Messi’s goal was the kiss of life.

The Argentine has scored more magical goals in his career, but none more priceless than this one in Doha.

Glittering career

Priceless for Messi and Argentina. This is Messi’s swansong, the last World Cup of a glittering career. The only trophy he wanted in a cupboard burgeoning with seven Ballon d’Ors and several winners’ medals from La Liga and Champions League. Copa America was added early this year. Only the FIFA World Cup is missing.

This could be the year, football enthusiasts said before despairingly watched their hopes sink against Saudi Arabia in the opener. The pattern continued for an hour against Mexico before the Messi magic.

It liberated Messi and his teammates from the vortex of self doubt. The boundless joy was evident in the delightful curling shot from Enzo Fernandes which nestled in the far corner of the Mexican net to seal the win.