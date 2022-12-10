Doha: Argentina trounced The Netherlands 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shootout following a deadlock in extra time in the early hours of Saturday (December 10) in Qatar to reach the World Cup semi-finals.
The Netherlands had rarely troubled Argentina during the match before substitute Wout Weghorst's header in the 83rd minute sparked them into life and he rolled the ball past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez deep into stoppage time to send the game into extra time.
Weghorst scored two late goals, including a stoppage-time leveller, after Argentina had led 2-0 through Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi's penalty.
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was Argentina's hero in the shootout, saving two spot-kicks as they won 4-3 on penalties.
Argentina captain Lionel Messi had superbly set up Nahuel Molina for their first-half opener before coolly slotting in a penalty in the 73rd minute, but Weghorst's header 10 minutes later sparked the Netherlands into life and he scored again deep into stoppage time to send the contest into extra time.
Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez saved penalties from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis before Lautaro Martinez scored the winning spot kick to secure them a 4-3 shootout win over the Netherlands after their World Cup quarter-final finished 2-2 after 120 minutes.
In a scrappy half-hour of extra time with the scores level, Enzo Fernandez rattled the post in the closing seconds while Martinez and German Pezzella also had efforts blocked or parried away as Argentina desperately pushed for a winner.
Argentina will next face Croatia, who beat Brazil on penalties earlier, on Tuesday for a place in the World Cup finals.