Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) unveiled its public transport master plan for managing the mobility of residents and visitors during the Fifa World Cup (November 20 to December 18).
Metro and taxis
The RTA plans to run 1,382 metro trips per day during the World Cup. In addition to its existing fleet of 11,310 taxis, it has allocated an additional 700 Hala cabs available through the Careem app to serve enthusiasts heading to fan zones in Dubai and travellers to and from the Al Maktoum International Airport. The taxi services will be available in these districts round-the-clock during weekends and public holidays.
Buses
RTA will deploy 60 public buses to bring fans to designated FIFA World Cup locations. This dedicated service will operate on specific bus routes. The new DWC1 route departs from Al Maktoum International Airport (Arrivals), passes via the Dubai Metro Expo Station, and continues to Ibn Battuta Bus Station every 30 minutes, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This route will only be operational until December 20.
The second route is F55, a metro feeder link service that will shuttle between Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai Metro Expo Station. It runs from 5 am to 12 midnight at a frequency of 30 minutes.
The third route is N55, a night service from 10 pm until 5 am the next day to connect Al Maktoum International Airport and the Dubai Expo Metro Station.
Marine transport
RTA will allocate two Dubai ferries and one water taxi during the World Cup, and service timings will be synchronised with match schedules. These water transit means will ferry riders on a line linking Bluewaters Island with Dubai Harbour, with a one-way fare of Dh25 for the economy class and Dh35 for the gold class.