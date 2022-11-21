Almost all flydubai match-day shuttle flights to Doha from Dubai World Central witnessed full capacity on Monday morning and afternoon, a top airline official revealed.
“This is a pattern that looks set to continue over the next couple of days and weeks,” said the carrier’s CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith.
Commenting on the start of flydubai’s shuttle service from DWC, Al Ghaith said: “It is an exciting day for all those who have been working tirelessly over the past few months to support the start of these special shuttle flights to Doha.”
“The atmosphere here at DWC is palpable and I am happy to see enthusiastic fans starting their World Cup journey with us,” he added. “This is truly an event for the whole region and we are proud to be able to be part of it,” added Al Ghaith.
The games began on Sunday, November 20. Last week, Dubai Airports announced that a mind-boggling 120 shuttle flights will fly in and out of DWC every day during the course of the near-month long tournament in Qatar.
flydubai and Qatari flag carrier Qatar Airways will fly several hundred thousand football fans to Doha and back to Dubai from November 20 to December 19, according to Dubai Airports.
Along with the launch of match-day shuttle flights, flydubai and Qatar Airways will also operate additional charter flights for the event.