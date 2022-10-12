England right back Reece James went off injured during Chelsea’s Champions League match against AC Milan last night at the San Siro.
The Blues defender was forced to make way just after the hour mark when he jarred his knee and was then replaced by Cesar Azpilicueta.
James went off with Chelsea’s medical staff holding his knee and he will be assessed but there has not been any confirmation of the severity of his injury.
After the game, James wrote a message on Twitter saying he is staying positive. He wrote: “Fingers crossed it’s not a bad one. Love for all the messages, I appreciate you all.”
Major concern
The 22-year-old’s problem will be of major concern to national team boss Gareth Southgate with one month to go until the World Cup.
England suffered a major blow last week when it was revealed that Kyle Walker is a doubt for the tournament after undergoing groin surgery.
Now there are fears James has his own fitness concerns following the knee issue he picked up in Italy.
Southgate does still have alternative options at right-back - a position England are blessed in. Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold are both vying for a place in the squad that will go to Qatar.
England’s first game of the tournament comes against Iran on November 21.
They then face USA four days later, before their final group stage match against Wales on November 29.