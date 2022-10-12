Portugal striker Pedro Neto will miss the 2022 Qatar World Cup because he needs an ankle operation.
The 22-year-old Wolves attacked suffered the injury in their 2-0 defeat by West Ham on Saturday, 1 October.
The Premier League club said that Neto strained his lateral ligaments.
“Following further evaluation and a specialist opinion this week, it is planned for him to undergo surgery,” the club added.
Not fit
“This means that, unfortunately, he will not be fit for the upcoming World Cup.”
Neto has made three appearances for Portugal and, while he was in their squad for recent Nations League games against the Czech Republic and Spain, he did not play in either.
The World Cup will take place from 20 November to 18 December in Qatar.