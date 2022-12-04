Abu Dhabi: The Al Ain Fan Zone at Al Ain Square has become the ultimate football hub for residents and visitors looking to catch the unmissable moments of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in a euphoric atmosphere.
Spanning an area of 6,000 square metres, the Al Ain Fan Zone is the largest dedicated football viewing venue in the Garden City with a capacity to host up to 500 guests daily. As well as the main viewing area, visitors can also enjoy family entertainment, interactive football-themed games, rides and dining outlets.
The World Cup Viewing Experience Area features ample mixed lounge and casual seating, all in full view of a 10 x 6 metres LED screen and four 65-inch relay screens showing the football tournament live.
Family-fun activities
At the Kids & Family Area, visitors can enjoy live entertainment, DJ artists and family-fun activities including bouncy castles, football shootout games, trampolines and bumper cars, as well as six food trucks and beverage stations set up to refresh and refuel guests.
Tickets for the Al Ain Fan Zone, which has been created in partnership with Coca Cola, can be purchased onsite or online through Platinumlist with adult tickets available for AED 20 and children tickets at AED 10.