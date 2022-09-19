Dubai: Football fans traveling to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 from the UAE will be able to experience all the tournament’s action from a beachfront setting, with music and entertainment for the month-long tournament.
The music-first festival will be a unique entertainment area in Qatar, with direct beach access and a licence to operate catered music events – all designed to offer iconic experiences merging local, regional, and international cultures.
Qatar-based UVentures and Qetaifan Projects announced a partnership to establish a multi-faceted entertainment area in Qetaifan Island North, in the new city of Lusail in the north of Doha. Lusail is deemed Qatar’s largest sustainable real estate development, spanning 38km and four islands.
Official tickets for entry to the festival will be released soon, organisers said. The team added in a press statement that the list of musicians and other performing artists would be revealed in the upcoming weeks.
The UAE has announced an integrated programme supporting holders of the 'Hayya' Card issued by FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which will take this year from November 20 to December 18.
The programme comes within the UAE’s initiatives aiming to support the state of Qatar, in hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Through the Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa options, the UAE will be hosting the world cup fans, allowing them to enter UAE multiple times over a period of 90 days. Saudi Arabia and Oman have also announced similar initiatives for football fans with tickets.