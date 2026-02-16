Tell Me Why trading should be accessible to everyone

The latest Tell Me Why podcast episode explores how trading and investing are evolving, and why financial markets no longer feel exclusive or intimidating for everyday investors in the UAE.

Host Lachlan Kitchen is joined by Michael Ayres, CEO and partner at Rostro Group, whose career spans London’s financial markets through the global financial crisis to launching a multi-licensed trading and brokerage business now expanding into the Middle East. Just weeks after securing its SCA licence, Rostro has officially entered the UAE market, positioning itself as a bridge between traditional finance and digital assets.

Ayres reflects on starting his career at 18 in London’s high-pressure trading environment, navigating market volatility, cultural shifts and the realities of the financial crisis. Those formative experiences, he explains, shaped his belief that access, transparency and education matter just as much as technology. He argues that too often, financial services are designed for professionals rather than for individuals trying to understand and manage their finances for the first time.