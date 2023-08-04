1 of 12
Perth, Australia: After playing their part by edging Colombia 1-0, Morocco's Atlas Lionesses huddled on the pitch in Perth to follow the end of the Germany-South Korea group-stage finale at the Women's World Cup and hope it remained tied. In one of the most unexpected outcomes in the last days of the group stage, Morocco advanced to the knockout round in second place behind Colombia while No. 2-ranked Germany failed to advance for the first time at the tournament.
Morocco's goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi celebrates her team's victory. | Morocco is the first Arab or North African nation to qualify for the Women’s World Cup and now the first to advance beyond the group stage. That’s something none of the other seven tournament newcomers managed to do. And it all started with a thumping 6-0 loss to Germany. While the Moroccans recovered to win their next two games, Germany lost 2-1 to Colombia and then was held 1-1 by South Korea when it needed a win in Brisbane to avoid elimination.
If Morocco’s qualification for the Women’s World Cup inspired a generation, this run to the knockout stage will cement a legacy for the Atlas Lionesses. The win over South Korea last weekend was historic for the team, for Ibtissam Jraïdi scoring the Morocco's first World Cup goal, and for another significant milestone — defender Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a Hijab in a World Cup game at the senior level.
The game against Colombia was an even contest right through the first half until Jraidi was fouled in the penalty area in the dying seconds before the break. Ghizlane Chebbak's penalty attempt was saved, but Lahmari swooped on the rebound to put her team ahead of Colombia — and, just as importantly, ahead of Germany in the standings.
Colombia had its best scoring chance in the 59th minute, when 18-year-old Linda Caicedo served a ball to the far post, which Daniela Montoya one-timed to the left of goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi. The Moroccan 'keeper made a reflex kick save, blocking the ball with just the front edge of her right cleat. In the 69th, Caicedo, after a long run, stopped and leaned on the field barrier, reaching down to her left ankle and foot. She appeared hobbled for several minutes but stayed in the match.
Moroccan soccer fans have had plenty of celebrate with their national teams at the most recent World Cups. The Atlas Lionesses created history just by qualifying, and then just by scoring their first win. Beating Colombia to knock Germany out of the tournament was another level. Morocco’s men’s team also made World Cup history last year. In the 2022 men’s World Cup, the Atlas Lions advanced to the round of 16 for the first time since 1986 and became the first African or Arab nation to reach a World Cup semifinal.
Players of Morocco celebrate after the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Morocco and Colombia in Perth, Australia.
Colombia's Leicy Santos and Linda Caicedo. | Colombia wins its group for the first time in team history and is in the knockout rounds for the first time since 2015. Morocco, as the Group H runner-up, will play Group F winner France in Adelaide on Tuesday. Colombia will play Group F runner-up Jamaica the same day in Melbourne.
In the picturesque town of Sale, the shock and euphoria of Morocco's soccer team advancing to the knockout round of the Women's World Cup were palpable. The team’s success is being talked about in the bustling cafes and restaurants of Rabat, where news of the victory was spreading. Hicham El Haddaoui, a waiter at Abtal Al Cham restaurant, spoke about his newfound appreciation for women’s soccer.
News of the accomplishment went viral on social media, though word spread later in the day because many people were still at work — if not on vacation. So there were no immediate widespread street celebrations or car honking taking place. Still, the sentiment is overwhelmingly positive. While men’s soccer has long been the dominant sport in Morocco, reactions to the women's team's success have shown a remarkable shift. Even as the time difference has affected spectator interaction, the women’s team’s performance has sparked a surge of national pride and interest in women’s soccer.
This is not to say that the accomplishment has been universally celebrated. In some parts of the Arab world, the historical bias against women’s soccer remains prevalent, as evidenced by the limited media coverage and attention given to the team’s performance. Nonetheless, the team’s historic run has created interest and brought visibility to the women’s game in the country. This shift, although not seismic, marks a significant step forward for the sport in a region where it has traditionally been overshadowed by the men’s game.
