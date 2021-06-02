1 of 13
Everton are looking at Rangers manager Steven Gerrard - alongside another Liverpool hero Rafael Benitez as a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, who is off to Real Madrid
Image Credit: Reuters
Jamie Carragher, the former Reds defender, says Benitez is the perfect fit for arch-rivals Everton.
Image Credit: AFP
Former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is also in the running for the Toffees hotseat.
Image Credit: AFP
But Espirito Santo is fancied to take over at Crystal Palace and talks are ongoing.
Image Credit: Reuters
Ancelotti’s departure means the future of striker Moise Kean is up in the air, with, with Paris St-Germain looking to sign up the former Juventus man..
Image Credit: AFP
Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero linking up for Barcelona is a step closer, with the Argentine star close to extending his deal with La Liga giants.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling could be on his way to Arsenal this week, which may have implications for Harry Kane, who was set for a switch to the Etihad.
Image Credit: Reuters
Spurs are still hopeful former boss Mauricio Pochettino will return to the London club.
Image Credit: AP Photo
But PSG are making noises that the Argentine manager will stay in the French capital
Image Credit: Reuters
Another blast from the past is at Chelsea with owner Roman Abramovich determined to bring Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku back to the Blues.
Image Credit: AP
Stamford Bridge have greenlit a 200 million pound budget for Thomas Tuchel this summer.
Image Credit: Reuters
Miralem Pjanic looks set to switch from Barcelona to Juventus
Image Credit: AP
Roma coach Jose Mourinho has placed AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on his summer shopping list.
Image Credit: Reuters