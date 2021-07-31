1 of 14
South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker competes in a 100-meter breaststroke semifinal, July 26, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's final, July 27, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
Australia's Kyle Chalmers dives in at the start of a 100-meter freestyle heat, July 27, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
Germany's Johannes Voigtmann dunks the ball ahead of Nigeria's Ekpe Udoh, left, during a men's basketball preliminary round game, July 28, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, starts in the women's 1500-meters freestyle final, July 28, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
Viktoriia Listunova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's final, July 27, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
Bronze medalist Germany's Lena Hentschel and Tina Punzel compete in the synchronized 3-meter springboard final, July 25, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
Runners competes during the first round of the men's 400-meter hurdles, July 30, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
Gold medal winners Britain's Thomas Daley and Matty Lee compete in the synchronized 10-meter platform diving final, July 26, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
Ned Azemia, of Seychelles, competes during the first round of the men's 400-meter hurdles, July 30, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
Swimmers warm up before competition, July 25, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
Milad Karimi, of Kazakhstan, performs on the rings during men's artistic gymnastic qualifications, July 24, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
Takashi Eto, of Japan, competes during a preliminary round of the men's high jump, July 30, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium, July 23, 2021.
Image Credit: AP