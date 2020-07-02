1 of 10
Thousands of spectators broke social distancing rules by standing close together, shouting chants and not wearing masks that were handed out for free at the Bulgarian Cup Final.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
A minute's silence before the match.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 10
Lokomotiv's Momchil Tsvetanov celebrates with the trophy with his teammates after winning the Bulgarian Cup, following the outbreak of COVID-19.
Image Credit: Reutters
4 of 10
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
Up to 12,000 fans were admitted to the Bulgarian Cup final match between CSKA Sofia and Lokomotiv Plovdiv.
Image Credit: REUTERS
6 of 10
Soccer Football - Bulgarian Cup Final - CSKA Sofia v Lokomotiv Plovdiv - Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia, Bulgaria - July 1, 2020 General view of fans inside the stadium during the match, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
Thousands of fans fail to observe social distancing rules.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
Fans with flares inside the stadium during the match.
Image Credit: Reuters