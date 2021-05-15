1 of 12
Arsenal’s Brazilian defender David Luiz will leave the Premier league club at the end of the season. The 34-year-old has been at Arsenal for two seasons after joining from London rivals Chelsea where he won the league title, Champions League and two FA Cups. He also won the FA Cup with Arsenal last season.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 12
Borussia Dortmund striker Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United on-off saga is nearing a conclusion according to the player’s agent, with an offer imminent from Old Trafford, with Jesse Lingard part of a possible trade deal.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 12
Paris St-Germain are lining up a move for Liverpool’s Mo Salah should star striker Kylian Mbappe decide to move on in the summer.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 12
Manchester United are looking to bolster their defence and are in talks with Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, and are weighing up a 40 million bid for the Frenchman.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 12
Liverpool are set to trigger RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate’s release clause, thought to be around £34 million.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 12
Manchester City are in talks with Portuguese champions Sporting over a 52-million-pound deal for young full-back Nuno Mendes.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 12
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been told funds are only available for one of his two key targets — Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland and Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 12
However, Barcelona have already put Haaland at the top of their shopping list, a priority ahead of holding on to star man Lionel Messi.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 12
Christian Pulisic has shrugged of talk that he is unsettled and wants to leave Chelsea in the summer.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 12
Cristiano Ronaldo has no intention of returning to Sporting, according to his agent, with Juventus in all sorts of financial trouble.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 12
Southampton are considering a move for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is on loan at Fulham.
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 12
Roy Hodgson will leave Crystal Palace this summer, but the club are not considering former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard for the job.
Image Credit: Reuters