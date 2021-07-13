1 of 10
France forward Olivier Giroud is close to signing a two-year contract with AC Milan and will depart Chelsea to team up with fellow veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Image Credit: AFP
Another Frenchman on the move is Raphael Varane, who looks set to join Manchester United from Real Madrid
Image Credit: Reuters
Manchester City’s hunt for a striker goes on after cooling interest in Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann, and will focus on landing either Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland or England captain Harry Kane from Spurs
Image Credit: AFP
However Chelsea are also chasing Haaland and are preparing a big-money bid
Image Credit: Reuters
Juventus are keeping an eye on City striker Gabriel Jesus, who may be on the move should City sign another top striker
Image Credit: PTI
France striker Griezmann could instead be moving back to Atletico Madrid, in a swap for midfielder Saul Niguez
Image Credit: AP
Bayern Munich are preparing for life after star striker Robert Lewandowski, as the veteran Pole is eager to play for Real Madrid before it is to late
Image Credit: Reuters
Hector Bellerin has handed in a transfer request at Arsenal as he look to move to Inter Milan
Image Credit: AFP
Manchester City and Wolves are chasing Fulham defender Antonee Robinson
Image Credit: Antonee Robinson Instagram
Arsenal are on the brink of signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar and Anderlecht’s Albert Sambi Lokonga, with Leicester’s James Maddison also nearing a deal
Image Credit: Houssem Aouar Instagram