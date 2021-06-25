1 of 11
With Tour de France 2021 beginning in Brest on Saturday, here is a look at the main contenders for the yellow jersey and overall title.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 11
TADEJ POGACAR (Slovenia) UAE Team Emirates. Born: September 21, 1998 (22). Tour stage wins: 3. Best Grand Tour results: Tour de France — 1st (2020); Vuelta — 3rd (2019); Giro d’Italia — NP. Significant wins: Tirreno Adriatico 2021; Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2021
Image Credit: Tadej Pogacar Instagram
3 of 11
PRIMOZ ROGLIC (Slovenia) Team Jumbo-Visma. Born: October 29, 1989 (31). Tour stage wins: 3 Best Grand Tour results: Tour de France — 4th (2018), 2nd (2020); Giro d’Italia 3rd (2019); Vuelta — 1st (2019, 2020). Significant wins: Liege-Bastogne-Liege (2020), Tour of the Basque country (2018, 2021)
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 11
GERAINT THOMAS (Great Britain) Team Ineos Grenadiers. Born: May 25, 1986 (35). Tour stage wins: 3. Best Grand Tour results: 1st (2018), 2nd (2019); Giro d’Italia: 80th (2012); Vuelta: 69th (2015). Significant wins: Paris-Nice (2016), Criterium du Dauphine (2018)
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 11
RICHARD CARAPAZ (Colombia) Team Ineos Grenadiers. Born: May 29, 1993 (28). Tour stage wins: 0. Best Grand Tour results: Tour de France — 13th (2020); Giro d’Italia — 4th (2018), 1st (2019); Vuelta 2nd (2020). Significant wins: Tour de Suisse (2021)
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 11
JULIAN ALAPHILIPPE (France) Deceuninck-QuickStep. Born: June 11, 1992 (29). Tour stage wins: 5. Best Grand Tour results: Tour de France — 5th (2019); Vuelta — 68th (2017); Giro d’Italia — NP. Significant wins: Tour of California (2016), Tour of Britain (2018), World Road Race Championships (2020), Milan–San Remo (2019), Strade Bianche (2019)
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 11
RIGOBERTO URAN (Colombia) EF Education-Nippo. Born: January 26, 1987 (34). Tour stage wins: 1. Best Grand Tour results: Tour de France — 2nd (2017); Vuelta — 7th (2018); Giro d’Italia — 2nd (2013, 2014). Significant wins: National Time Trial Championships (2015), GP de Quebec (2015), Milano–Torino (2017), Gran Piemonte (2012)
Image Credit: AP
8 of 11
DAVID GAUDU (France) Groupama-FDJ. Born: October 10, 1996 (24). Tour stage wins: 0. Best Grand Tour results: Tour de France — 13th (2020); Vuelta — 2nd (2020); Giro d’Italia — 1st (2019). Significant wins: Tour de Suisse (2021)
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 11
JAKOB FUGLSANG (Switzerland) Astana-Premier Tech. Born: March 22, 1985 (36). Tour stage wins: 0. Best Grand Tour results: Tour de France — 7th (2013); Vuelta — 11th (2011); Giro d’Italia — 6th (2020). Significant wins: Criterium du Dauphine (2017, 2019), Danmark Rundt (2008, 2009, 2010), Vuelta a Andalusia (2019, 2020), Tour de Luxembourg (2012), Tour of Austria (2012), Tour of Slovenia (2009)
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 11
ENRIC MAS (Spain) Movistar. Born: January, 1995 (26). Tour stage wins: 0. Best Grand Tour results: Tour de France — 5th (2020); Vuelta — 2nd (2018); Giro d’Italia — NP. Significant wins: Tour of Guangxi (2019)
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 11
NAIRO QUINTANA (Colombia) Arkea-Samsic. Born: February 4, 1990 (31). Tour stage wins: 3. Best Grand Tour results: Tour de France — 2nd (2013, 2015), 3rd (2016); Vuelta — 1st (2016); Giro d’Italia — 1st (2014). Significant wins: Tour of the Basque Country (2013), Volta a Catalunya (2016), Tour de Romandie (2016), Tirreno–Adriatico (2015, 2017), Vuelta a Burgos (2013, 2014), Tour de la Provence (2020)
Image Credit: AFP