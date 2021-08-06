1 of 12
Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, celebrates after winning the women's 5,000-meters final, Aug. 2, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 12
Megan Tapper, of Jamaica, reacts after the women's 100-meters hurdles final, Aug. 2, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 12
Aron Szilagyi of Hungary celebrates winning the gold medal after defeating Luigi Samele of Italy compete in the men's individual final Sabre competition, July 24, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 12
Chen Yuxi of China, left, silver medal and Quan Hongchan of China, gold medal react after winning gold medal in women's diving 10-meter platform final, Aug. 5, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 12
Damian Warner, of Canada reacts after he won the gold medal for the decathlon, Aug. 5, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 12
Steven Gardiner, of the Bahamas, reacts after winning the final of the men's 400-meters, Aug. 5, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 12
Anouk Vetter, of the Netherlands, right, silver, and Emma Oosterwegel, of Netherlands, bronze, celebrate after the heptathlon, Aug. 5, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 12
Keely Hodgkinson, of Britain, celebrates after her second place finish in the final of the women's 800-meters, Aug. 3, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 12
Gianmarco Tamberi, of Italy, celebrates after winning the men's high jump final, Aug. 1, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 12
Gold medal winner Sakura Yosozumi, right, and silver medalist Kokona Hiraki, both of Japan, celebrate after the women's park skateboarding finals, Aug. 4, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
11 of 12
Anthony Zambrano, of Colombia, reacts after his second place finish in the final of the men's 400-meters, Aug. 5, 2021.
Image Credit: AP
12 of 12
Valarie Allman, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's discus throw final, Aug. 2, 2021.
Image Credit: AP