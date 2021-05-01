1 of 10
Lionel Messi will agree to a pay cut at Barcelona and sign a new contract as the Catalan club ups its efforts to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland.
Manchester City are considering moving on forward Raheem Sterling to fund a bid for the Norwegian wonderkid Haaland, who is shaping up to be the hot property of the summer.
Even debt-ridden Real Madrid are in the hunt for the Dortmund forward according to agent Mino Raiola.
Just like every other week, Barcelona are also reportedly making moves to bring Brazilian forward Neymar back to Spain from Paris St-Germain.
Chelsea and Barcelona are chasing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is available at a cut-price 17 million pounds.
Chelsea are willing to part with striker Tammy Abraham, as West Ham, Aston Villa and Newcastle line up to make offers for the England man.
Lucas Torreira will not continue on loan at Atletico Madrid from Arsenal and instead is likely to move to Boca Juniors.
Newcastle and Celtic are in a race to sign Crystal Palace’s Irish midfielder James McCarthy.
Troubled Juventus are considering turning to former manager Massimiliano Allegri to take over from Andrea Pirlo in the summer.
Lucas Vazquez is nearing a contract extension deal with Real Madrid, despite interest from Bayern Munich and PSG.
