England's James Anderson (right) celebrates with wicketkeeper Sam Billings after taking the wicket of India's Shubman Gill on first day at Edgbaston.
Image Credit: Reuters
Jasprit Bumrah, who became the first paceman to become India's Test captain since Kapil Dev 35 years back, wears a grin on his way to toss.
Image Credit: AP
Indian fans during the national anthem, part of a pre-match ritual during bi-lateral matches these days.
Image Credit: Reuters
India's Hanuma Vihari, promoted to number three, drives on the on side during pre-lunch session of the fifth Test match.
Image Credit: AFP
England's Zak Crawley (left) and Jonny Bairstow react after failing to take a catch at the slip cordon during first day's play against India.
Image Credit: AFP
Stuart Broad, England's senior paceman who made a comeback into the squad along with James Anderson since the New Zealand series, braces up to run in with the new ball during first day's play.
Image Credit: Reuters
Virat Kohli's lean patch prolonged further as he fell for 11, being dismissed by England's Matthew Potts, as play resumed after the rains.
Image Credit: AP
A super sopper is used to drain the water after rain stopped play and forced an early lunch at Birmingham on first day.
Image Credit: AP