“She didn’t want me to fight without father and I said this is my last fight - and I have given her my word.” - MMA world lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announcing his shock retirement from the sport.
Image Credit: Supplied
“I only ever dreamed of being where I am today. I’m thinking of Michael today, I will forever have the utmost admiration and respect for you, it’s truly been an honour to be mentioned in the same sentence as you.” - Lewis Hamilton after winning a record-setting 92nd F1 race in Portugal.
Image Credit: AP
“I said, how about mommy’s going to be Elsa, and he said, no, I want to be Elsa, and I said, well, Elsa is a girl, and he said, well, I want to be Elsa.” - Tennis star Victoria Azarenka on her battle with son Leo over Halloween costumes themed on the Disney smash, “Frozen’.
Image Credit: AP
“I mimed most of it, it is very strange hearing yourself sing.” - Ireland rugby captain Johnny Sexton on singing the national anthem in an empty stadium ahead of the Six Nations game against Italy in Dublin.
Image Credit: AFP
“Maybe one day you can explain how VAR works here in Spain. We’ve had five games in the league and VAR has only intervened against Barca.” - Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman after the 3-1 loss to Real Madrid
Image Credit: AFP
“It’s ‘Tayo GAY-gan Hart’.” - Website of Giro d’Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart offering help on how to pronounce the Londoner’s tongue-twisting name.
Image Credit: AFP
“All we can do is pick up the pieces tomorrow. This is a game we want to bury deep underground and pour concrete over.” - Venlo coach Hans de Koning after his team’s 13-0 defeat by Ajax in the Dutch football league.
Image Credit: AFP