1 of 25
File photo: The trophy of the UEFA Euro 2020 football competition is pictured on Sant'Angelo bridge in Rome. The UEFA European Championships - delayed for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but retaining the UEFA Euro 2020 title - takes place across Europe, for the first time in the competition's 60-year history. Below are the 24 teams competing in the toruney to be crowned European Champions:
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
3 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
4 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
5 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
6 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
7 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
8 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
9 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
10 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
11 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
12 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
13 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
14 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
15 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
16 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
17 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
18 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
19 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
20 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
21 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
22 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
23 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
24 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News
25 of 25
Image Credit: Graphic News