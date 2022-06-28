1 of 10
Tottenham want to sign Everton's English winger Anthony Gordon. He is also being monitored by Chelsea but the Toffees want to keep the talented 21-year-old at Goodison Park.
The North London club also want to sign their Brazil forward Richarlison. The 25-year-old was key in helping the club avoid relegation last season and he wishes now to play Champions League football which Spurs can offer him.
Spurs are also favourites to sign Barcelona's French defender Clement Lenglet.
Liverpool will have to beat Real Madrid to the signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham. The 18-year-old, currently at Borussia Dortmund, is wanted by both clubs.
Chelsea have opened talks with Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling and also want defender Nathan Ake.
Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 30, is expected to leave at the end of the 2022-23 season as a free agent. Salah has scored 156 goals in 254 appearances since joining the Reds in 2017.
Everton and AC Milan are interested in Chelsea's Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech.
Juventus may pay Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey £3 million to get him off their books. This would allow the former Arsenal star to become a free agent. West Ham are monitoring the situation.
Arsenal have offered £30 million to Ajax for defender Lisandro Martinez. Manchester United are also in the race for the 24-year-old Argentina international.
The Old Trafford club are also closing in on deals for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Brentford's Christian Eriksen.
