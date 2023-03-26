1 of 10
10. Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea) – £295,000 a week: He was linked with the Premier League's biggest clubs for a number of years before Chelsea finally took the plunge on the former Napoli star in the summer of 2022.
Image Credit: Twitter / Kalidou Koulibaly
2 of 10
9. Casemiro (Manchester United) – £300,000 a week: There were doubts about United's decision to fork out £60 million to Real Madrid for the 31-year-old midfielder but he has proved to be a wise addition by Erik ten Hag.
Image Credit: REUTERS
3 of 10
8. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) – £300,000 a week: City stumped up a then-British record £100 million fee to sign Grealish from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
7. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) – £325,000 a week: Sterling has played for three of the biggest clubs in the country as the former Liverpool forward left Manchester City for Chelsea ahead of the 2022/23 season.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
6. Raphael Varane (Manchester United) – £340,000 a week: United raided Real for centre-back Raphael Varane in the summer of 2021 and handed the World Cup winner a bumper four-year big-money deal.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
5. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) – £350,000 a week: United's long pursuit of Sancho reached a climax when Borussia Dortmund agreed terms on a £73 million deal before the 2021/22 campaign.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – £350,000 a week: The Egyptian international shot down speculation about his Liverpool future by signing a new three-year contract with the club in the summer of 2022 and became one of the Premier League's highest earners in the process.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
3. David De Gea (Manchester United) – £375,000 a week: The second longest-serving player at United is out of contract at the end of the season and could tumble down this list if he takes a pay cut to extend his stay at Old Trafford.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – £375,000 a week: He became one of the highest-earning players in the Premier League when he signed a five-year contract with City in the summer of 2022 but could soon become the highest paid player if he agrees a new deal with the club.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 10
1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – £400,000 a week: City's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne shot up to the to the top of the list after signing a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium in April 2021 but he could be overtaken soon by his teammate, Haaland.
Image Credit: Reuters