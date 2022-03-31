1 of 12
Faf Du Plessis (left) captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore tosses the coin while Shreyas Iyer captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (centre) watches on for match 6 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
2 of 12
Iyer and Rahane of the Kolkata Knight Riders get ready to bat.
3 of 12
Pep talk... Bangalore players form a huddle for some last minute instructions before the start of the match.
4 of 12
Close call... Iyer of Kolkata stretches to get back to his crease during the match. He struggled to find any rhythm and was out for just 10 runs.
5 of 12
Caught and bowled! Akash Deep of Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Iyer.
6 of 12
Rahane also failed to shine with the bat by scoring only 9 runs before Siraj claimed his wicket.
7 of 12
In fine voice... A good atmosphere was created by the spectators inside the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
8 of 12
Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy of Kolkata run between the wickets. The team only made a total of 128.
9 of 12
Yadav of Kolkata celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was out for just 12 runs.
10 of 12
Another one gone... David Willey of Bangalore walks back after being dismissed by Narine.
11 of 12
Andre Russell of Kolkata takes a catch from the bowling of Southee to send Wanindu Hasaranga of Bangalore back to the dugout.
12 of 12
They've done it! But Royal Challengers Bangalore did enough to win the low scoring match by 3 wickets.
