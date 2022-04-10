1 of 11
Faf Du Plessis captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rohit Sharma captain of Mumbai Indians during the toss of the match 18 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) at the MCA International Stadium in Pune.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians arrive on the ground for the start of the match.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
David Willey of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowls during the match.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Harshal Patel of Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Sharma. He was caught and bowled by Patel for 26.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
N. Tilak Varma of Mumbai is run out by Glenn Maxwell of Bangalore for a duck.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Blue in the face... A Mumbai fan during match 18 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune. Mumbai scored 151-6 from their 20 overs.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen enter the field of play to begin their chase.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
That's got to hurt... Anuj Rawat of Bangalore collides with Kieron Pollard of Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Mumbai players celebrates the wicket of Faf Du Plessis captain of Bangalore. He went for 16.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Anuj Rawat of Bangalore raises his bat after scoring a fifty. He went on to score 66 to help Bangalore secure a six-wicket win over Mumbai.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
Dinesh Karthik of Bangalore celebrate the victory. Meanwhile, Mumbai’s search for their first win of the season continues.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL